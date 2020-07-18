Jewish Settlers Cut Dozens of Palestinian Olive Trees

Nablus, MINA – A group of Jewish settlers on Friday cut dozens of olive trees in the city of Kafr Al-Labad near Tulkarem.

Local sources in Tulkarem, as the Palestine Information Center reported settlers from illegal settlements Avnei Hefetz and Dyrban cut dozens of olive trees using saws in the city of Kafr Al-Labad.

Earlier, on Thursday night, a group of illegal Jewish settlers destroyed an olive grove belonging to Palestinians and stole agricultural equipment in the city of Qaryut, south of Nablus in the occupied West Bank.

“Jewish settlers cut and uprooted dozens of olive trees on Palestinian land near the illegal Shvut Rachel settlement,” the report said.

The Shvut Rachel settlers always walked through the Palestinian olive groves to go to other settler communities around their settlements.

Previously, settlers from the illegal settlement of Eli cut a number of olive trees using a saw in the Al-Khilla area west of the village of Qaryut. (T/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)