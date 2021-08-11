Jerusalem Mufti Calls for Rejection of Judaization Project at Ibrahimi Mosque

Al-Quds, MINA – The Palestinian Mufti of Jerusalem Sheikh Mohammed Hussein called for the rejection of Judaization projects at the Ibrahimi Mosque, the city of Hebron, Palestine.

Mufti Hussein said the Israeli occupation plans to build tunnels, corridors and install an elevator for settler access to the mosque. MEMO reported on Wednesday.

He said the project included the confiscation of around 300 m2 of the mosque area.

“This is a flagrant violation of Muslim property, as well as a flagrant violation of international law that protects holy places and freedom of religion,” he said.

The occupation’s latest actions will increase tensions in the region, he added.

He also stressed the evil plans of the occupation will not change the inalienable rights of Muslims to their mosques and waqf.

“This is a comprehensive occupation attack on all Islamic holy sites in Palestine as part of the Judaization project in the occupied lands,” he continued.

UNESCO lists the Ibrahimi Mosque and the Old City of Hebron as Palestinian heritage sites. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)