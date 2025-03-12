SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Palestine Rejects Israeli Request to Roof Ibrahimi Mosque Courtyard

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

6 Views

Hebron, MINA – Palestinian authorities have firmly rejected an Israeli request to construct a roof over the courtyard of the Ibrahimi Mosque in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron, Anadolu Agency reported.

“We reject the occupation’s request to roof the mosque courtyard as it harms its historical and heritage status and infringes on the exclusive Palestinian powers on the site,” Minister of Endowments and Religious Affairs Mohammad Najm stated on Tuesday.

Najm reaffirmed that his ministry holds full authority over the site, including restoration and repair work, even in the occupied section. “We will not accept, in any form, any diminishing of our authority,” he stressed.

The Ibrahimi Mosque was divided between Muslim and Jewish worshippers following the 1994 massacre of 29 Palestinian worshippers by Jewish extremist Baruch Goldstein. The site remains a flashpoint in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Also Read: Palestinian Female Prisoners in Israel’s Prison Report Harsh Conditions During Ramadan

In 2017, UNESCO designated the mosque and Hebron’s old city as a World Heritage Site, recognizing its cultural and historical significance.

Hebron is home to around 160,000 Palestinian Muslims and approximately 500 Jewish settlers living in heavily guarded enclaves. Tensions have escalated across the West Bank, where at least 934 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 7,000 wounded since the Gaza war began on October 7, 2023, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Six Palestinian Citizens Martyred in Israeli Attacks in Gaza, Despite Ceasefire

Taghebron HumanRights Ibrahimi Mosque ICJ Israel Middle East Palestine UNESCO West Bank

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Palestine Rejects Israeli Request to Roof Ibrahimi Mosque Courtyard

  • 2 hours ago
Paul Pogba (photo: Screenshot from Berita pagi)
Europe

Paul Pogba Provides Free Meals for Palestinians in Gaza During Ramadan

  • 4 hours ago
Palestinian Death Toll of Israeli Aggresion on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Six Palestinian Citizens Martyred in Israeli Attacks in Gaza, Despite Ceasefire

  • 17 hours ago
Palestine

Israeli Illegal Settlers Establish New Outpost in Huwara, Nablus

  • 22 hours ago
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock met with Syria’s new de facto ruler Ahmed al-Sharaa in Damascus on Friday, January 3, 2025. (Image: X)
International

Al-Sharaa Pledges Investigation into Alleged Mass Killing in Syrian Coastal City

  • Tuesday, 11 March 2025 - 15:04 WIB
60,000 Worshippers Perform Tarawih Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque in the 11th Night of Ramadan (photo: Quds Press)
Palestine

60,000 Worshippers Perform Tarawih Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque in the 11th Night of Ramadan

  • Tuesday, 11 March 2025 - 14:37 WIB
Load More
Israeli Soldiers war on Gaza (photo: IDF,)
America

US Approves $3 Billion in Military Sales to Israel: State Department

  • Saturday, 1 March 2025 - 14:34 WIB
Indonesia

Mount Ibu Erupts, West Halmahera Residents Urged to Stay Alert

  • Monday, 3 March 2025 - 07:50 WIB
Indonesia

KNEKS, MUKISI, and Bank Muamalat Strengthen Sharia Finance in the Health Sector

  • Monday, 3 March 2025 - 09:35 WIB
Indonesia

Japek II Toll Road to Open for Eid Holiday Traffic Flow

  • Monday, 3 March 2025 - 09:33 WIB
Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono. (Photo: Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs)
Indonesia

Indonesia Condemns Israel’s Efforts to Undermine Gaza’s Ceasefire

  • Monday, 3 March 2025 - 23:17 WIB
International

UK, France, Italy, Germany Welcome Arab Reconstruction Plan for Gaza

  • Sunday, 9 March 2025 - 17:42 WIB
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock met with Syria’s new de facto ruler Ahmed al-Sharaa in Damascus on Friday, January 3, 2025. (Image: X)
International

Al-Sharaa Pledges Investigation into Alleged Mass Killing in Syrian Coastal City

  • Tuesday, 11 March 2025 - 15:04 WIB
International

Houthi Threatens to Resume Attacks on Israel

  • Saturday, 1 March 2025 - 10:44 WIB
Palestine

AWG’s Safari Ramadhan with Palestinian Scholars Held in Various Regions in Indonesia

  • Sunday, 2 March 2025 - 09:01 WIB
America

US Suspends Military Aid to Ukraine

  • Tuesday, 4 March 2025 - 17:58 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us