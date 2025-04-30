SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israeli Occupation Forces Storm Ibrahimi Mosque Ahead of Mass Settler Incursion

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

4 Views

Israeli occupation soldiers outside the Ibrahimi Mosque. (Photo: WAFA)

Al-Khalil, MINA – Israeli occupation forces (IOF) stormed the courtyard of the Ibrahimi Mosque in al-Khalil on Wednesday, reinforcing their military presence in and around the Old City, Palestine Information Center reported.

The move comes ahead of a large-scale settler incursion planned for Thursday, reportedly in observance of upcoming Jewish holidays.

Local sources reported that the IOF installed additional military checkpoints and electronic gates at the entrances leading to the Mosque. Several markets in the Old City were also closed as part of the security measures to secure the area for settler activities.

This escalation falls within the Israeli policy of spatial and temporal division of the Ibrahimi Mosque, where approximately 36% of the site has been seized. The Mosque is also closed to Muslim worshipers for ten days annually under the pretext of Jewish holidays, effectively denying Palestinians the right to perform religious rituals.

Also Read: Over 65,000 Gaza Children Hospitalized Suffering from Acute Malnutrition

The occupation regularly uses Jewish religious occasions as a pretext to impose harsh restrictions on Palestinians. These include tightening military measures, closing checkpoints, restricting movement, and preventing access to Islamic holy sites.

Simultaneously, the IOF continues to support and facilitate settler incursions into Palestinian cities and religious sites across the West Bank, including repeated incursions at the Ibrahimi Mosque in al-Khalil and the Aqsa Mosque in Occupied Jerusalem. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Over 300 Israeli Illegal Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque

Tagal-Khalil Aqsa Mosque Ibrahimi Mosque Islamic Holy Sites Israeli occupation forces Jewish holidays military checkpoints mosque closure occupied Jerusalem Old City Palestinian worshipers Religious Restrictions settler incursion spatial division West Bank

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Israeli Occupation Forces Storm Ibrahimi Mosque Ahead of Mass Settler Incursion

  • 2 hours ago
Extremist Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque Under Heavy Israeli Police Protection (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Over 300 Israeli Illegal Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque

  • 19 hours ago
Palestine

Israeli Minister Shuts Down al-Quds Fund Office in Jerusalem, Sparking Condemnation

  • 23 hours ago
Several Palestinians Kidnapped by Israeli Forces During West Bank Raids (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Several Palestinians Kidnapped by Israeli Forces During West Bank Raids

  • Monday, 28 April 2025 - 15:00 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Settlers Vandalize and Loot Zanuta School South of Al-Khalil

  • Monday, 28 April 2025 - 08:46 WIB
Tens of Thousands Attend Friday Prayer at Aqsa Mosque Despite Israeli Restrictions (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Tens of Thousands Attend Friday Prayer at Aqsa Mosque Despite Israeli Restrictions

  • Friday, 25 April 2025 - 21:21 WIB
Load More
Ambulance (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Dutch FM Summons Israeli Ambassador Over Attack on Gaza Ambulance Convoy

  • Wednesday, 9 April 2025 - 14:30 WIB
Muslim Community in India Protests New Waqf Amendment Law (photo: India Today)
Asia

India’s Protests Against Waqf Law Changes, Over 100 People Arrested

  • Sunday, 13 April 2025 - 07:20 WIB
Gaza Baptist Hospital (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel Admits to Attack Gaza Baptist Hospital

  • Sunday, 13 April 2025 - 21:50 WIB
Victims of Israeli Aggression in Gaza (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Israeli Attacks on Gaza Continue, 38 Martyrs in Last 24 Hours

  • Monday, 14 April 2025 - 22:24 WIB
Tens of Thousands Attend Friday Prayer at Aqsa Mosque Despite Israeli Restrictions (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Tens of Thousands Attend Friday Prayer at Aqsa Mosque Despite Israeli Restrictions

  • Friday, 18 April 2025 - 20:45 WIB
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrikes Across Gaza since Dawn Kill Dozens of Palestinians

  • Tuesday, 22 April 2025 - 07:30 WIB
Indonesia

AWG and STAI Hold a Seminar in Commemorating 70 Years of the Asian-African Conference

  • Thursday, 24 April 2025 - 16:42 WIB
Israeli occupation forces (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Forces Sustain 95-Day Aggression on Jenin

  • Saturday, 26 April 2025 - 07:28 WIB
Palestine

Belgian Activists Commemorate Palestinian Prisoners’ Day with Public Events

  • Monday, 28 April 2025 - 22:58 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Army to Expand Ground Aggression on Gaza

  • Tuesday, 29 April 2025 - 14:38 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us