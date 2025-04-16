SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Extremist Ben-Gvir Storms Ibrahimi Mosque Amid Closure to Muslim Worshippers

sajadi Editor : Sajadi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

8 Views

Israel's far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir in Beersheba on April 25, 2023 [GIL COHEN-MAGEN/AFP via Getty Images]

Hebron, MINA – Israeli Extremist National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir entered the Ibrahimi Mosque in Al-Khalil, located in the occupied West Bank, under tight security and accompanied by a large escort, Palinfo reported.

The visit occurred while Israeli occupation forces (IOF) closed the Mosque to Muslim worshippers to mark the Jewish Passover holiday, allowing only Jewish settlers access to the holy site.

During the visit, Ben-Gvir delivered a speech to a crowd of settlers gathered in the Mosque’s courtyards and participated in Talmudic rituals and dances. In his speech, he claimed that Israel is experiencing difficult times and accused factions within Shin Bet of attempting to politically eliminate him in order to destabilize the elected government.

The Ibrahimi Mosque, situated in the Israeli-controlled part of Al-Khalil’s Old City, has long been a flashpoint due to its divided status.

Also Read: Death Toll in Gaza Rises to Over 51,000 as Israel Kills 25 Civilians 

Since 1994, following a deadly massacre carried out by a Jewish settler that killed 29 Muslim worshippers during dawn prayer, the Mosque was split 63% allocated to Jewish worshippers, including the main prayer hall, and 37% to Muslims.

Under an Israeli-imposed arrangement, the Mosque is fully open to Muslims only ten days each year on key Islamic occasions, and similarly to Jews on specific Jewish holidays.

The Old City itself is home to around 400 Israeli settlers, guarded by approximately 1,500 Israeli soldiers, creating a tense and heavily militarized environment for Palestinian residents. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Attacks Continue Across Gaza, Dozens of Civilians Killed and Injured

News Channel

About Us