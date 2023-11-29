Jenin Declared as Closed Military Zone Israeli Forces

Jenin, MINA – Israeli occupation forces continued Tuesday night and Wednesday to storm the occupied West Bank city of Jenin and its camp, amid destroying infrastructure and citizens’ property, and the outbreak of violent confrontations, which resulted in the injury and arrest of a number of citizens, Wafa reports.

Security and local sources said that the occupation forces launched a massive campaign of raids on homes in the eastern neighborhood and in the Jenin camp amid the outbreak of violent confrontations, while the occupation bulldozers continue to destroy the infrastructure in Jenin and its camp, especially in Al-Damj and Al-Samran neighborhoods, amid intense drone overflights.

Meanwhile, the Israeli drones bombed the house of a citizen with Energa missiles, and bombed a vehicle in the camp, while bulldozers continued to destroy the infrastructure, including the electricity and water networks, press sewage, and streets.

The occupation forces continued to besiege Ibn Sina Hospital, preventing the wounded and sick from reaching the hospital, according to hospital director Wissam Bakr.

The occupation forces launched a massive arrest campaign in Jenin and its camp.

This morning, the occupation forces deployed more military reinforcements in Jenin and its camp.

The occupation forces detained a youth after storming the town of Al-Yamoun, west of Jenin, and raiding his family’s house.

The director of Al-Razi Hospital, Fawaz Hammad, told WAFA that a young man was shot in the shoulder by the occupation forces, and that his injury was described as stable, while earlier, three citizens were injured by occupation bullets.

The Israeli army had declared the city of Jenin and its camp a closed military zone and deployed its forces with large reinforcements in several neighborhoods. (T/RE1/P2)

