Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

On World Press Freedom Day, UN Warns of Escalating Attacks on Palestinian Journalists

sajadi Editor : Widi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

5 Views

Photo; Anadolu Agency

Gaza, MINA – The United Nations Human Rights Office in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OHCHR) issued a strong warning on World Press Freedom Day regarding the rising number of Palestinian journalists killed in Gaza.

Since October 7, 2023, at least 211 journalists, including 28 women, have lost their lives.

UNESCO reports that 47 journalists were killed while on duty, and 49 remain detained in Israeli prisons.

The UN noted alarming evidence that Israel’s military has deliberately targeted journalists, actions that may amount to war crimes.

Also Read: European Union Urges Israel to Lift Gaza Blockade, Open Access to Humanitarian Aid

Detained journalists have reported beatings, humiliation, and sexual violence during interrogations, pointing to systemic efforts to silence Palestinian media voices.

Foreign journalists have been largely barred from entering Gaza, leaving local reporters to work under extreme danger.

Meanwhile, in the West Bank, journalists face ongoing harassment and restrictions from both Israeli and Palestinian forces. In January 2025, Palestinian authorities banned several media outlets following critical coverage of a major operation in Jenin.

The UN called for an end to violence and intimidation against journalists, urging accountability and protection for press freedom. []

Also Read: Israeli Strikes on Southern Gaza Kill 14 Civilians, Including Infant

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

