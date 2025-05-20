SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israeli Forces Widen West Bank Assault: Arrests, Demolitions, and Displacement Surge

Israeli Military Aggresion in West Bank Kills 17 Palestinians (photo: Anadolu Agency)
West Bank, MINA – Israeli occupation forces intensified their military campaign across the occupied West Bank on Monday, injuring, detaining, and displacing Palestinians in several towns amid widespread raids and land destruction, according to WAFA and Al Jazeera reports.

In the town of Sai’r, northeast of Hebron, two Palestinian youths were shot and injured during a raid. A 16-year-old, Omar Jaradat, was also detained. Simultaneously, Israeli bulldozers razed lands in the Farsh al-Hawa and Wadi al-Saba’ areas, west of Hebron.

Illegal Israeli settlers continued their attacks on Palestinian property in Bruqin, west of Salfit, storming several homes, raising Israeli flags, and intensifying recent assaults. The town has been under siege since Wednesday, following a shooting incident in which an Israeli woman was killed.

In Tubas Governorate, a young man was detained at the Hamra military checkpoint, while forces raided homes in Hebron, including those of former prisoners and in the towns of Idhna and Beit Fajjar, where two children were arrested. The Church of the Nativity Square in Bethlehem was also stormed, along with homes in Qalqilya.

The assault on Jenin and its refugee camp has now entered its 119th day. Israeli forces continue to demolish homes, enforce blockades, and arrest residents under drone surveillance. Nearly 600 homes have been fully demolished, and over 22,000 people displaced. Jenin’s infrastructure, particularly in the Al-Hadaf and eastern neighborhoods, has suffered extensive destruction.

Tulkarm and Nur Shams camps have also remained under siege for 113 and 100 consecutive days respectively. Thirteen civilians, including a child and two women, have been killed. The ongoing aggression has destroyed over 400 homes and partially damaged over 2,500 more. More than 25,000 residents have been displaced.

Military operations have targeted marketplaces, mosques, and residential zones, accompanied by heavy live fire, drone surveillance, and raids, deepening the humanitarian crisis in the West Bank. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

