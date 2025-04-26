Israeli Occupation Forces Sustain 95-Day Aggression on Jenin

Jenin, MINA – The Israeli occupation forces (IOF) have continued their relentless assault on the city and refugee camp of Jenin for the 95th consecutive day.

As reported by Palestine Information Center, the ongoing aggression has involved repeated raids, mass arrests, and a tightening siege, severely affecting thousands of Palestinian residents, including women and children.

The most recent victim of this prolonged violence is 12-year-old Mahmoud Abu Al-Heija, who succumbed to injuries after being shot by IOF soldiers during confrontations that erupted following the invasion of Yamoun town, west of Jenin.

In a bid to isolate the area, the IOF has increased its military presence by deploying reinforcements and setting up iron gates at camp entrances. Several homes across Jenin and neighboring towns such as Silat al-Harithiya, Kufr Dan, and the Jabriyat neighborhood have been converted into military outposts.

The sustained military campaign has so far resulted in the killing of 40 citizens, the displacement of 21,000 people, and the destruction or burning of over 3,250 residential units. Additionally, 93 buildings, comprising around 300 housing units have been issued demolition notices.

Since the beginning of the assault, 318 individuals have been arrested in the city and camp, while many others have undergone field interrogations.

The media committee in Jenin camp has called for immediate international intervention to end the humanitarian crisis and provide essential support to the affected residents. []

