SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israeli Forces Conduct Overnight Raids Across West Bank, Kidnap Palestinians

sajadi Editor : Widi - 20 minutes ago

20 minutes ago

1 Views

Israeli security forces at the scene of a stabbing attack in the West Bank settlement of Adam.

West Bank, MINA – Israeli occupation forces (IOF) carried out a series of raids across various areas of the West Bank late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, kidnap multiple Palestinian citizens and causing damage to infrastructure, Palestine Information Center reported.

In the southern Tubas area, a significant number of Israeli troops stormed the Fari’ah refugee camp and the nearby town of Tamun. Local sources reported that the IOF raided numerous homes and bulldozed key infrastructure, including a main road connecting the camp with Tubas City, effectively cutting off access.

During the incursion in Fari’ah camp, two Palestinian citizens were reportedly kidnapped from their homes. In Tamun town, Israeli forces forced several residents out of their homes for interrogation. Ten citizens, including a woman, were arrested during the raid.

In Jenin, IOF vehicles surrounded a house in Qabatiya town, where soldiers forcibly entered and kidnapped a young man.

Also Read: Israeli Fresh Airstrikes Kill Dozens of Civilians Killed, Including Children and Women

Meanwhile, in Jericho, IOF troops opened fire on a child in the al-Arab neighborhood, wounding him in the leg.

Further raids occurred in the towns of Abwein and Silwad in the Ramallah area, where homes were ransacked, though no arrests were reported.

Separately, a group of extremist Israeli settlers blocked the main road to al-Lubban ash-Sharqiya village in southern Nablus early Wednesday. Eyewitnesses said the settlers performed provocative dances and disrupted the movement of local residents and their vehicles. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Army Uses Quadcopter Drones to Psychologically Terrorize Civilians in Gaza

Tagchild injured Fari’ah refugee camp Human Rights infrastructure destruction Israeli military operations Israeli occupation jenin Jericho shooting Nablus settlers Palestinian arrests Ramallah home raids settler violence Tamun town Tubas raids West Bank

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Israeli Forces Conduct Overnight Raids Across West Bank, Kidnap Palestinians

  • 20 minutes ago
Europe

Man Convicted for Burning Quran Outside Turkish Consulate in London

  • Monday, 2 June 2025 - 22:46 WIB
Extremist Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque Under Heavy Israeli Police Protection (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

985 Extremist Settlers Storm Aqsa Mosque, Muslim Worshipers Barred

  • Monday, 2 June 2025 - 22:33 WIB
Europe

Tuscany Governor Urges Italy to Recognize the State of Palestine

  • Monday, 2 June 2025 - 21:37 WIB
Rocket Fire from Yemen to Israel (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Missile from Yemen’s Ansarallah Intercepted Near Tel Aviv, Targeted Ben Gurion Airport

  • Monday, 2 June 2025 - 10:53 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Blocks Visit by Arab Foreign Ministers to Ramallah

  • Saturday, 31 May 2025 - 22:33 WIB
Load More
Palestine

Hamas Denies Rejecting US Ceasefire Proposal, Accuses Israel of Undermining Negotiations

  • Sunday, 1 June 2025 - 23:59 WIB
Rocket Fire from Yemen to Israel (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Missile from Yemen’s Ansarallah Intercepted Near Tel Aviv, Targeted Ben Gurion Airport

  • Monday, 2 June 2025 - 10:53 WIB
Indonesia

30 Qurban Animals Collected, AWG Encourages More Contributions for Gaza and Al-Quds

  • Tuesday, 3 June 2025 - 08:09 WIB
Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Europe

Spain Cancels Israeli Missile Deal, Moves to Sever Military Ties with Israel

  • 22 hours ago
Palestine

US-Backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation Accused of Military, Intelligence Ties

  • 9 hours ago
Indonesia

Al-Quds Ambassador: Palestine is the Land of the Prophets as Muslims, Not as Jews

  • Sunday, 1 June 2025 - 22:26 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Aid Distribution Mechanism a “Death Trap” for Gaza Civilians: UNRWA

  • Monday, 2 June 2025 - 21:33 WIB
America

Cambridge University Students Stage Protest Demanding Divestment from Israeli Firms

  • Tuesday, 3 June 2025 - 08:01 WIB
Indonesia

Deadly Landslide in Mount Kuda, Cirebon: 20 Confirmed Dead, 5 Still Missing

  • Tuesday, 3 June 2025 - 08:13 WIB
Asia

Monsoon Rains Devastate Rohingya Camps in Cox’s Bazar, Over 1,400 Homes Damaged

  • 22 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us