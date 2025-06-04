Israeli Forces Conduct Overnight Raids Across West Bank, Kidnap Palestinians

West Bank, MINA – Israeli occupation forces (IOF) carried out a series of raids across various areas of the West Bank late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, kidnap multiple Palestinian citizens and causing damage to infrastructure, Palestine Information Center reported.

In the southern Tubas area, a significant number of Israeli troops stormed the Fari’ah refugee camp and the nearby town of Tamun. Local sources reported that the IOF raided numerous homes and bulldozed key infrastructure, including a main road connecting the camp with Tubas City, effectively cutting off access.

During the incursion in Fari’ah camp, two Palestinian citizens were reportedly kidnapped from their homes. In Tamun town, Israeli forces forced several residents out of their homes for interrogation. Ten citizens, including a woman, were arrested during the raid.

In Jenin, IOF vehicles surrounded a house in Qabatiya town, where soldiers forcibly entered and kidnapped a young man.

Meanwhile, in Jericho, IOF troops opened fire on a child in the al-Arab neighborhood, wounding him in the leg.

Further raids occurred in the towns of Abwein and Silwad in the Ramallah area, where homes were ransacked, though no arrests were reported.

Separately, a group of extremist Israeli settlers blocked the main road to al-Lubban ash-Sharqiya village in southern Nablus early Wednesday. Eyewitnesses said the settlers performed provocative dances and disrupted the movement of local residents and their vehicles. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

