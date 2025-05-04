SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Jewish Settlers Detain Palestinian Journalists and Activist in Ramallah

Armed settlers overlook a Palestinian village south of Nablus during confrontations following the setting on fire of Palestinian-owned fields on Jan. 1, 2010. (Photo: AFP/Jaafar Ashtiyeh)

Ramallah, MINA – A group of extremist Jewish settlers detained three Palestinian journalists and an activist don Saturday in al-Mughayyir village, northeast of Ramallah, while Israeli occupation forces (IOF) conducted multiple raids across the West Bank, including Bethlehem, Jenin, and Tulkarem, Palestine Information Center reported.

According to local sources, armed settlers emerged from a vehicle and intercepted activist Rabie Abu Naim, along with journalists Mohamed Turkman, Karim Khmaisah, and Ahmed al-Khatib. The group was documenting settler violations and the demolition of tents when they were stopped. The settlers reportedly blocked their vehicle, attempted to seize the car keys and a cellphone used for filming, and issued death threats if they returned to the area.

Elsewhere, a 13-year-old Palestinian boy sustained a gunshot wound to the leg during an Israeli raid in al-Zababida, Jenin. He was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

In Bethlehem, Israeli forces kidnapped four Palestinian civilians, while in Tulkarem, soldiers abducted a young man in Dinnaba suburb. Witnesses said the troops confiscated his cellphone and posted photos of Israeli leaders on his Facebook account. Three more young men were also taken from different parts of Tulkarem City.

Also Read: Ongoing Israeli Strikes in Gaza Kill Dozens, Including Women and Children

Additionally, armed settlers attacked Palestinian homes in Tel al-Rumeida, al-Khalil, and assaulted farmers in Farkha village near Salfit. Another group of settlers stormed a residential area in al-Mughayyir. []

Also Read: 57 Palestinians Martyred from Starvation Amid Ongoing Israeli Blockade

News Channel

