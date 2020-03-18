Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) Medical Team Holds Outreach About COVID-19

Bogor Regency, MINA – In order to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) Center held a prevention socialization.

Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) Medical Team who conducted the socialization consist of dr. M. Shiddiq Al Hanif, dr. Joko Wiyono, and others in the Muhyiddin Hamidy Hall, Cileungsi, Kab. Bogor, Tuesday night, March 17.

I n the presence of Imaamul Muslimin Yakhsyallah Mansur and his staff, Shiddiq explained the socialization was encouraged because of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Indonesia and specifically in Jakarta and Surroundings, also as a form of moral responsibility and scientific mandate that God entrusted to him and the team as health workers in Jama’ah Muslimin.

Regarding the plague, he quoted Hadith of the Messenger of Allah sallallaahu ‘alayhi wasallam regarding the plague,” If you hear of an epidemic in an area, then you should not enter it. However, if an epidemic infects a country and you are in it, then don’t leave that place. “

The number of COVID-19 cases in Indonesia is increasing. From January 21, 2020 to Tuesday night as 172 cases have been confirmed with five deaths.

“This 3 percent number should not be underestimated,” said Shiddiq. “And most likely it will increase.”

According to him, it is very easy for COVID-19 to spread in the environment, not only has the potential danger of an outbreak resulting in death, but also the potential environmental, economic, political and security impacts for Jama’ah Muslimin.

Seeing the most of countries in the world, including Muslim countries, for example, Saudi Arabia has temporarily stopped Umrah activities to prevent the possibility of spreading thd epidemic, potentially harming all Muslims in the world. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)