Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) Condemns Statements of Indian Politicians Insulting Prophet Muhammed

Cileungsi, MINA – The international world was again shocked by the shameful actions of India’s elite politicians who attacked the honor of the Islamic religion, namely Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal. Nupur Sharma, National Spokesperson

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), hurled insults at the Prophet Muhammed during a debate on television stations last week. Meanwhile, Naveen Kumar Jindal, as Head of Media Operations of BJP in Delhi, issued comments on Twitter insulting the Prophet Muhammad and his wife Aisyah.

In response to the insult to the Prophet Muhammad, Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) made statement that was signed by Imam Yakhsyallah Mansur on Monday, June 6.

Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) said that the statement of the two elite Indian politicians are crimes based on intentional and hateful sentiments against Islam, especially against the most respected figure in Islam, namely the Prophet Muhammed. The statement clearly hurt Muslims around the world.

“We condemn all forms of insulting words and actions against the Prophet Muhammad”.

How can people hate Prophet Muhammed when he is the most compassionate person and with all his life he strives to spread love and compassion to all creatures, including those who have a religion other than Islam and fight injustice and oppression against humans.

“We denounce the BJP as a party that does not have an internal policy to educate its cadres to respect other religions,”

Repeated incidents of violence and attacks against non-Hindu religious adherents and their places of worship and symbols of their sanctity by elite politicians and supporters of the BJP are a sign that the BJP has allowed brutalism to develop within its party and in Indian society.

“We call on all Indians to learn how to live a more peaceful life by developing mutual respect for fellow believers and respecting diversity as the basic capital to become a great and progressive nation”

Muslims in India numbering more than 200 million people are good citizens and have been known for their loyalty and great contribution to the progress of India in all sectors of life.

When Muslims carry out their religious teachings that look different and even contradict the teachings of Hinduism, a peaceful solution should be sought that benefits all parties. On the other hand, hatred is fueled between adherents of different religions which ultimately harms all parties, especially India as a nation and state.

“We can understand and support the reaction of world leaders especially from countries in the Arabian Peninsula, South Asia, Southeast Asia and Africa who condemned insults to the Prophet Muhammad and called for a political and economic boycott of India as a rebuke to the BJP as the ruling party in India today”.

“We call on all citizens of the world to continue the struggle to create a world order free from violence and brutality based on hateful sentiments against certain religions”.

In particular, the struggle against Islamophobia needs to be continued after the achievement of the adoption of the Resolution to make March 15 as the International Day to Combat Islamophobia by the United Nations General Assembly.

Hopefully in the future, Muslims can live normal lives like other citizens of the world, namely free from suspicion, hate speech, discrimination, persecution and violence.

“Finally, we pray that Allah the Almighty helps Muslims to be able to be role models for all humans in living a peaceful and prosperous life side by side with all components of a pluralistic society, ameen”. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)