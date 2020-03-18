Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) Appeals Muslims to Reduce Outside Activities

Bogor, MINA – Responding to the spread of coronavirus that is so fast and widespread, Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) issued a number of appeals to Muslims, such as not much leaving from home if not an urgent matter.

“We must not abandon various syar’i efforts, including maintaining maximum hygiene, increasing worship, reading qunut nazilah, leaving unclean food, not leaving home much if it is not an urgent matter, avoiding crowds of people who are not shar’i,” said the statement of Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) on Wednesday which is received by MINA.

These steps, according to him, are carried out by continuing to take related medical efforts.

In addition, Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) emphasized the importance of unity of all parties in making the best response measures. However, he continued, by not giving up and not blaming each other.

Jama’ah Muslimin also reminded Muslims to increase the belief that only with God’s help they can get out of this plague. For that he invites people to continue to repent to God.

Various appeals, according to him, are as a form of accountability for the benefit of community together. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)