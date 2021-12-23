Jama’ah Muslimin Condemns Israeli Violence Against Palestinian Female Prisoners

Cileungsi, MINA – Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) on Thursday condemned the violence and torture of Palestinian female prisoners in Israeli prisons.

“The Muslim Community strongly condemns the brutal actions in Israeli prisons against Palestinian Muslim women activists because it is a criminal act that violates humanitarian principles, especially against women who should be protected,” said Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur.

He said that the torture of Palestinian female prisoners that occurred is a small part of the brutal and barbaric incidents of Zionist prisons against Palestinian prisoners that have not been revealed.

Jama’ah Muslimin urges world leaders to make real efforts to protect and assist Palestinian female prisoners from the atrocities and brutality of Israeli prisons and invites all elements of Muslim society in the world to take concrete actions to defend the conditions of Palestinian women prisoners.

“We call on Muslim scholars in the world, community leaders, mosque imams to carry out the qunut nazilah prayer in their prayers as an effort to ask Allah to protect and save the brothers and sisters of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons.

Imaam Yaksyallah also called on Friday preachers to specialize in the theme of the upcoming sermon, 19 Jumadil Awal 1443 H/24 December 2021 AD regarding support and prayer for Palestinian prisoners, especially female prisoners in Israeli prisons.

He further emphasized that the struggle will only succeed if all components are united in following the guidance of Allah and His Messenger. Disputes, let alone divisions, will only perpetuate the Israeli occupation of Palestine.

Previously, the Palestinian prisoners’ rights organization which monitors the conditions of Palestinians in Israeli prisons said female prisoners were subjected to a lot of torture imposed on them. All those actions were carried out by the Israel Prison Service during the past week in December 2021.

According to the Palestinian Prisoners Society (PPC), 40 female prisoners were subjected to violence, difficult conditions, and brutal investigations in prisons. Female prisoners suffer psychological torture and deprivation of their basic needs.

The source also said the guards beat the detainees, dragged them to the floor, and had placed female detainees Shorooq Douyat, Marah Bakir and Muna Kaadan in solitary confinement.

They are held in dirty cells with high humidity and a foul odor. When they asked for a cleaning kit, the request was denied. (R/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)