Jama’ah Muslimin Annouces 1 Shawwal to Fall on May 13

Bogor Regency, MINA – The forum for the Muslim community of Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) annouces the date of 1 Shawwal 1441 H falls on Thursday, 13 May 2021.

The decision was read out by Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur at the Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School, Cileungsi, Bogor on Tuesday, based on the results of hisab and rukyah reports from various regions in Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, and others.

The Observation Center for the Muslim Jama’ah (Hizbullah) which is headquartered at the Baitul Muttaqien Mosque, Bekasi, which received the mandate of receiving rukyah reports from various regions stated that all representatives who carried out rukyatul hilal, both in the territory of the Unitary State of the Republic of Indonesia and abroad did not see the hilal .

“Thus, Ramadan is fulfilled to be 30 days, so that 1 Shawwal is set for May 13, 2021,” said Imaam Yakhsyallah.

For this reason, according to Imaam, Muslims starting the month must see the hilal, the effort to see the new moon is fardu kifayah, seeing the hilal for Ramadan and other months.

“Seeing the hilal must be carried out at the beginning of the month, while seeing the hilal is when the sun sets,” said Imaam.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Abdullah Bin Suleiman Al Manea, member of Saudi Arabia’s Council of Senior Scholars and advisor at the Royal Court, said this year Ramadan amounts to 30 days.

“That means, Eid will be celebrated on Thursday, May 13, according to astronomical calculations,” he said. Al Shorouq Online reported Monday.

It marks the first time the Saudis have announced Islamic calendar dates using astronomical technology rather than visual sightings of the moon (hilal). (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)