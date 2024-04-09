Indonesian Government Sets 1 Shawwal 1445 H to Fall on April 10

Minister of Religion Yaqut Cholil Qoumas conveyed the decision on 1 Shawwal 1445 H/2024 AD in a press conference held after the Isbat Session on 1 Shawwal 1445 H, at the Ministry of Religion Office, Jalan MH Thamrin No. 6, Jakarta. (Photo: MINA)

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian government has determined that 1 Shawwal 1445 H/2024 will fall on Wednesday, April 10, 2024. This determination is based on the decision of the isbat session chaired by the Minister of Religion Yaqut Cholil Qoumas, at the Ministry of Religion Office, Jakarta on Tuesday.

“The Isbat Session unanimously determined that 1 Shawwal 1445 H will fall on Wednesday, April 10 2024,” said the Minister of Religion in a press conference held after the Isbat Session for 1 Syawal 1445 H.

According to the Minister of Religion, the court agreed to this decision for two reasons. “First, we have heard the presentation by the Ministry of Religion’s Hisab Rukyat Team which stated that the height of the new moon throughout Indonesia is between 4° 52′ 43″ to 7° 37′ 50″, and the elongation angle is between 8° 23′ 41″ to 10 ° 12′ 56“,” said the Minister of Religion.

This means that, by reckoning, the position of the new moon in Indonesia at the time of the isbat session at the beginning of Shawwal 1445 H, has met the new criteria set by MABIMS (Minister of Religion of Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore). It is known that in 2016 the Minister of Religion, members of MABIMS, agreed on new criteria, namely a crescent height of 3 degrees and an elongation of 6.4 degrees.

In this position, continued the Minister of Religion, it is possible to see the crescent moon astronomically or by reckoning. This was further confirmed by the statement of the perukyah issued by the Ministry of Religion.

This year, the Ministry of Religion carried out ruqyah at 127 points in Indonesia. “We heard reports from a number of new moon pilgrims who work under oath, from Aceh to Papua, spread across 127 points,” said the Minister of Religion.

“Based on observations made, there were 20 perukyah who stated that they saw the new moon and had taken an oath,” continued the Minister of Religion who was accompanied by Deputy Minister of Religion Saiful Rahmat Dasuki, Chairman of Commission VIII DPR Ashabul Kahfi, Chairman of the MUI KH Asrorun Ni’am, and Director General of Islamic Community Guidance Kamaruddin Amin.

“It should be noted, in determining the beginning of the month of Qomariah, the Ministry of Religion always uses two methods that cannot be negated from each other,” said the Minister of Religion.

First, the reckoning method is informative. Second, the rukyat method is confirmatory in nature. “This was also carried out at the isbat session to determine 1 Shawwal 1445 H. The results of the reckoning carried out by the Ministry of Religion’s Hisab Rukyat Team have been confirmed by the testimony of the pilgrims,” ​​explained the Minister of Religion.

For these two reasons, continued the Minister of Religion, the Isbat Session agreed that 1 Shawwal 1445 H would fall on Wednesday, April 10 2024.

“On behalf of the government, I wish you a Happy Eid al-Fitr 1445 H / 2024 M. Taqabalallahu minna wa minkum, minal ‘aidin wal faizin,” said the Minister of Religion. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)