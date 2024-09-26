Jakarta Weather Prediction Cloudy and Light Rain this Thursday

Jakarta, MINA – The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) released a weather forecast on Thursday, a number of Jakarta areas are expected to be cloudy and rainy.

Jakarta is predicted to be cloudy in the morning until noon, and at night Jakarta is predicted to rain with light intensity.

The majority of Jakarta is predicted to have light rain at night, except East Jakarta and North Jakarta which are cloudy.

In the Thousand Islands the weather in the morning and evening will be cloudy, the afternoon will be cloudy.

The buffer zone, Bekasi, is predicted by BMKG to be cloudy in the morning and light rain in the evening. Then in Depok, the weather is predicted to be cloudy in the morning, cloudy from afternoon to night.

In Bogor City, the weather is predicted to be sunny in the morning, foggy in the afternoon, and rainy at night with light intensity.

Meanwhile, Tangerang City is predicted to have cloudy skies in the morning, cloudy in the afternoon, and light rain in the evening. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)