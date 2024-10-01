Jakarta on Tuesday Predicted Sunny and Cloudy

Jakarta, MINA – The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) predicts that the weather in Jakarta will be cloudy and thick cloudy on Tuesday morning to evening.

According to BMKGbof its official Instagram account @infobmkg, the weather in Central Jakarta and West Jakarta has the potential to be cloudy in the morning and thick cloudy in the afternoon to evening.

Meanwhile, South Jakarta and East Jakarta are predicted to be cloudy and sunny in the morning and thick cloudy from afternoon to evening and no potential for rain.

North Jakarta, the weather is predicted to be cloudy to cloudy in the morning, and thick cloudy from afternoon to night.

Furthermore, according to BMKG, Thousand Islands from morning to night the weather is predicted to be thick cloudy and has no potential for rain.

The average temperature in the Jakarta area in the morning ranges from 26-32 degrees Celsius while in the afternoon it ranges from 29-33 degrees Celsius, and at night 26-31 degrees Celsius.

BMKG stated that Jakarta’s weather is no longer characterized by rain. The potential for rain is starting to disappear in the BMKG weather forecast report for the DKI Jakarta area today, but temperatures will be hotter than yesterday.

Jakarta’s sky will tend to be clear and cloudy. At the same time, the air temperature feels a little hotter than today. Temperatures above 30°C are predicted to be felt since 10 am at several points.

Even so, people should still be aware of light rain in this transitional period and preparing raincoats and umbrellas should be considered. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)