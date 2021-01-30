Italy Stops Sell Weapon to Saudi and Emirate

Roma, MINA – The Italy officially stopp to selling of thousands of missiles and bombs to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to the two countries involvement in the Yemen conflict, making a temporary suspension of 18 months permanently.

“Today, I announcement the government has lifted the ongoing authorization for the export of missiles and aircraft bombs to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates,” said Italian Foreign Ministry Luigi Di Maio, January, 29.Al Jazeera reported.

“This is an action that we consider a clear message of peace from our country. For us, respect for human rights is an unbreakable commitment, ”said Di Maio, who did not mention Yemen but referred to the conflict there.

The Italian Peace and Disarmament Network, a campaign group, hailed the decision as “historic” and expects to see more than 12,700 arms orders canceled.

The blocked sales are part of a total rationing of 20,000 missiles worth more than 400 million euros ($ 485 million) agreed in 2016 under the center-left government led by former Prime Ministry Matteo Renzi, the disarmament group said.

No reaction from Saudi Arabia or UEA.

Saudi and Emirates are 10th and 11th Italian arms markets in the world, respectively. (T/Hju/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)