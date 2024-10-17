Israelis are Panic, Sirens Sound All Night in Nazareth

Illustration:** Israeli residents take cover as air raid sirens sound in the northern city of Katzrin in the Golan Heights, October 11, 2023. (Michael Giladi/Flash90)

Nazareth, MINA – Panic erupted among residents in the Israeli-occupied Nazareth area as sirens continuously blared, indicating a rocket threat on Wednesday night until 3:30 AM local time.

The Times of Israel reported that residents were advised to seek shelter in communities along the border between Lebanon and northern Nazareth.

Sirens warning of incoming rockets were heard before 3:30 AM. Meanwhile, sirens were also heard in the Arava region of Israel and southern Negev after midnight local time, when a drone was intercepted over the Mediterranean Sea before crossing into Israeli airspace.

Lights and explosions from rockets were seen in the sky over lit-up cities on Wednesday night.

To date, Israel continues to struggle with rocket attacks from Lebanon, with several Israeli air defense systems failing to intercept rockets.

Last week, dozens of soldiers were injured and two were killed when Hezbollah rockets struck the Golani Brigade headquarters. Sirens malfunctioned. Israel described the attack as particularly painful for its troops. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)