Israeli Warplanes Strike Palestine Watchtower in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Israeli warplanes on Friday targeted a Palestinian watchtower near the east side of Gaza City, security sources disclosed, reporting no human casualties.

The airstrike came following a demonstration organised by hundreds of youths along the Gaza fence in support of Al-Aqsa Mosque and solidarity with Palestinian hunger strikers inside Israeli jails, MEMO reported.

In a statement, the Israel occupation forces said hundreds of Palestinians “rioted” on the Israeli border, including: “Setting off explosive devices on the security barrier and hurling grenades at troops.”

The Israeli occupation also confirmed its soldiers stationed in the area responded with riot dispersal units and live fire.

Following the demonstration, the occupation forces said it carried out a drone strike against a “Hamas observation post near the border.”(T/R3/RE1)

