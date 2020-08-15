Israeli Warplanes Still Continue Attack On Gaza

Gaza, MINA – A number of Israeli warplanes launched air strikes on various targets in the Gaza Strip on Friday at dawn.

The Palestinian Information Center (Palinfo) journalist said as quoted by MINA, Israeli air strikes targeted vacant land near Gaza City, while others targeted two resistance sites in Khan Younis in the south of the Gaza Strip.

“The warplanes targeted two other resistance sites in Rafah to the southernmost part of the Gaza Strip. There were no victims in the incident, ”said the source.

Israeli warplanes have launched several air strikes on the besieged enclave in recent days.

The attacks were carried out under the pretext of responding to the launch of incendiary balloons from Gaza into southern Israel which caused several fires in agricultural fields.

Israel imposed a number of other punitive measures such as closing the Kerem Shalom, the only commercial crossing for Gaza, shrinking the fishing zone and banning the entry of fuel.

The balloon was launched in protest at Israel’s refusal to implement all articles of the agreement that facilitate the blockade on Gaza. (T/RE1).

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)