Israeli Police Detain 11 Palestinians in Deir al-Asad

Galilee, MINA – As part of an ongoing crackdown targeting the native Palestinian population in the Palestinian territories occupied since 1948, Israeli police last night detained 11 Palestinians during a raid of Deir al-Asad town in the Galilee region.

The latest arrests followed a day of clashes with the Israeli police against the backdrop of the latter’s attack of a wedding ceremony held on Saturday in the town, Wafa reported.

The raid saw police officers physically assaulting participants and firing in the air, and a young man, said to be in the thirties, was seriously injured as a result.

Following the Israeli police raid of the wedding ceremony, clashes erupted between the local Palestinian citizens and the police.

Since late May, Israeli occupation forces arrested more than 300 Palestinian citizens of Israel over an uprising against the unjust policies of the Israeli occupation and the anti-Palestinian discrimination. The uprising coincided with the Israeli aggression on Gaza in May. (T/RE1)

