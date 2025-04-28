Several Palestinians Kidnapped by Israeli Forces During West Bank Raids

West Bank, MINA – Israeli occupation forces (IOF) carried out a series of raids across the West Bank early Monday, abducting several Palestinian citizens, including a young woman, Palestine Information Center reported.

Local sources reported that two university students, one of them a young woman, were taken from their homes during an incursion into Nablus City. In a separate incident in Tubas City, a young man was reportedly abducted following a violent search of his residence.

Further south, three citizens were detained during home raids in the town of Jaba, located in Jenin. In the al-Khalil area, IOF troops kidnapped a resident of al-Hadab near al-Fawwar refugee camp, while additional arrests were made in al-Dhahiriya town, though the exact number remains unknown.

Other areas in the West Bank were also stormed by Israeli forces, but no additional arrests were confirmed as of this report. []

Also Read: Israeli Settlers Vandalize and Loot Zanuta School South of Al-Khalil

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)