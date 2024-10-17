Israeli Occupation Forces Withdraw from Jenin, Several Soldiers Killed

Jenin, MINA – Israeli occupation forces invaded several towns in several governorates in the occupied West Bank, including Jenin, Nablus and Ramallah. However, they withdrew their troops after fierce resistance from Palestinian fighters.

The Al-Quds Brigades in Jenin said that its fighters managed to ambush the Israeli occupation forces sent to Jenin. As a result of the ambush, several Israeli soldiers were killed and wounded by live fire from the Resistance fighters.

The Brigades also said that its fighters detonated several explosive devices during the battle.

The Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades also participated in the confrontation, targeting Israeli forces who disguised themselves to storm the camp.

On Wednesday morning, Israeli occupation forces stormed Kfar Jammal town in Tulkarm, Dura in al-Khalil, al-Mazraa al-Qibilya in Ramallah, and Aaskar refugee camp in Nablus.

The Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades in Nablus said that its fighters engaged in fierce confrontations with Israeli occupation forces in Aaskar refugee camp, using automatic weapons and explosives. (T/RE1/P2)

