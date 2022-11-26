Israeli Occupation Forces Storm Balata Camp in Nablus, Detain Palestinian

West Bank, MINA – The Israeli occupation forces stormed today, Saturday, the city of Nablus in the West Bank, which led to the outbreak of armed confrontations between Palestinian resistance fighters and Israeli occupation forces in the Balata refugee camp, to the east, MINA Contributor in Palestine reported.

During the confrontations, the occupation forces detained a Palestinian youth after a special force stormed his home and terrorized his family in the Balata refugee camp in Nablus.

According to local Palestinian sources, an Israeli special force stormed the house of the Palestinian young man, Murad Kaabi, and subjected him to a field investigation before detaining him and taking him to an unknown destination.

Israeli occupation military forces supported the special force that stormed the house and besieged the family inside, which made Palestinian resistance fighters shoot at the occupation forces to stop their attacks on Palestinian homes. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)