Israeli Occupation Forces Detain Palestinian Many Citizens in West Bank

West Bank, MINA – The Israeli occupation forces launched today, Wednesday, a campaign of raids and arrests in many Palestinian cities throughout the West Bank, detained many Palestinian citizens, and transferred them for investigation, MINA Contributor in Palestine reports.

The Palestinian Prisoner Club reported that the occupation forces detained 13 Palestinians from the West Bank, allegedly for participating in acts of popular resistance.

The Israeli occupation forces raided dozens of Palestinian homes and tampered with their contents, subjected their residents were to field investigations and detained them for hours.

The Israeli incursions and arrests were concentrated in Hebron, Tulkarm, Ramallah, and Jerusalem, where many of the released Palestinian prisoners were detained.

It’s noteworthy that the West Bank witnesses daily incursions and arrests campaigns by the Israeli occupation forces which target the Palestinian citizens throughout the Palestinian cities. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)