Israeli Occupation Forces Continue Aggression on Tulkarem and Nur Shams Refugee Camps

West Bank, MINA – Israeli occupation forces have continued their aggression on Tulkarem city and its refugee camps for the 47th consecutive day and on Nur Shams refugee camp for the 34th day as of Friday, Palinfo reported.

The IOF has heavily reinforced its presence, raiding civilians’ homes and forcibly evacuating their residents.

The ongoing assault on the city and its camps has resulted in the martyrdom of 13 citizens, including a child and two women, one of whom was eight months pregnant.

Dozens of others have been injured and arrested. More than 12,000 people have been displaced from Nur Shams camp, with a similar number forced from Tulkarem camp.

The military aggression has caused widespread destruction to infrastructure, homes, and shops, many of which have been completely or partially demolished, burned, looted, and vandalized.

Local sources report that the IOF deployed military reinforcements to the city, setting up infantry groups around Tulkarem and Nur Shams camps. The assault has been accompanied by heavy gunfire, the use of stun grenades, and explosions, while reconnaissance aircraft have been flying overhead.

The IOF also reinforced its presence by seizing homes along Nablus Street, which links Tulkarem and Nur Shams camps, transforming them into military barracks, setting up checkpoints, and blocking citizens’ movements.

In a separate operation, the IOF stormed the eastern part of the Iktaba neighborhood near Nur Shams camp, raiding homes, detaining residents, and subjecting them to field interrogations.

Additionally, the IOF launched large-scale raids on Palestinian homes in Nur Shams camp and surrounding neighborhoods such as Jabal al-Nasr and Al-Mahjar, forcing residents to leave their homes just before Iftar time, under heavy fire and the use of flares to instill fear.

The IOF’s forces, positioned throughout Tulkarem camp, targeted citizens with gunfire as they attempted to inspect their homes. The situation remains dire for the displaced and those enduring the violence in the camps. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

