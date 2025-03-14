SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israeli Occupation Forces Continue Aggression on Tulkarem and Nur Shams Refugee Camps

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

5 Views

Israeli soldiers arrest a Palestinian protester during protest against bulldozing operations carried out by the occupation bulldozers near the village of Aqraba, south of the West Bank city of Nablus on 3 March2020. [Ayman Nobani/ WAFA]

West Bank, MINA – Israeli occupation forces have continued their aggression on Tulkarem city and its refugee camps for the 47th consecutive day and on Nur Shams refugee camp for the 34th day as of Friday, Palinfo reported.

The IOF has heavily reinforced its presence, raiding civilians’ homes and forcibly evacuating their residents.

The ongoing assault on the city and its camps has resulted in the martyrdom of 13 citizens, including a child and two women, one of whom was eight months pregnant.

Dozens of others have been injured and arrested. More than 12,000 people have been displaced from Nur Shams camp, with a similar number forced from Tulkarem camp.

Also Read: 80,000 Muslims Perform Second Friday Prayer of Ramadan at Aqsa Mosque

The military aggression has caused widespread destruction to infrastructure, homes, and shops, many of which have been completely or partially demolished, burned, looted, and vandalized.

Local sources report that the IOF deployed military reinforcements to the city, setting up infantry groups around Tulkarem and Nur Shams camps. The assault has been accompanied by heavy gunfire, the use of stun grenades, and explosions, while reconnaissance aircraft have been flying overhead.

The IOF also reinforced its presence by seizing homes along Nablus Street, which links Tulkarem and Nur Shams camps, transforming them into military barracks, setting up checkpoints, and blocking citizens’ movements.

In a separate operation, the IOF stormed the eastern part of the Iktaba neighborhood near Nur Shams camp, raiding homes, detaining residents, and subjecting them to field interrogations.

Also Read: Hamas Ready to Release Israel-American Captives in Gaza

Additionally, the IOF launched large-scale raids on Palestinian homes in Nur Shams camp and surrounding neighborhoods such as Jabal al-Nasr and Al-Mahjar, forcing residents to leave their homes just before Iftar time, under heavy fire and the use of flares to instill fear.

The IOF’s forces, positioned throughout Tulkarem camp, targeted citizens with gunfire as they attempted to inspect their homes. The situation remains dire for the displaced and those enduring the violence in the camps. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Dozens of Palestinians Die Daily Awaiting Medical Evacuation from Gaza

Tagcivilian casualties Displacement Gunfire house raids infrastructure destruction IOF violence Israeli occupation large military reinforcements military aggression Nur Shams camp Palestinian refugees pregnant woman martyr reconnaissance aircraft stun grenades Tulkarem city

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Israeli Occupation Forces Continue Aggression on Tulkarem and Nur Shams Refugee Camps

  • 3 hours ago
Israeli Airstrikes Kill Civilians on Central Gaza Strip (photo: Wafa)
Palestine

Israel Kills Seven More Palestinians in Gaza, Despite Ceasefire 

  • Wednesday, 12 March 2025 - 21:23 WIB
60,000 Worshippers Perform Tarawih Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque in the 11th Night of Ramadan (photo: Quds Press)
Palestine

60,000 Worshippers Perform Tarawih Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque in the 11th Night of Ramadan

  • Tuesday, 11 March 2025 - 14:37 WIB
WHO: 12,000 Patients in Gaza in Urgent Need of Medical Evacuation (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Attacks Continue Despite Ceasefire, Death Toll in Gaza Rises

  • Tuesday, 11 March 2025 - 07:39 WIB
Palestine

Palestinians Will Not Lay Down Arms Until Occupation Ends: Meshaal

  • Monday, 10 March 2025 - 17:38 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Tanks Storm Wadi Burqin in Ongoing Military Aggression

  • Monday, 10 March 2025 - 17:36 WIB
Load More
Israeli Soldiers war on Gaza (photo: IDF,)
America

US Approves $3 Billion in Military Sales to Israel: State Department

  • Saturday, 1 March 2025 - 14:34 WIB
Indonesia

Mount Ibu Erupts, West Halmahera Residents Urged to Stay Alert

  • Monday, 3 March 2025 - 07:50 WIB
Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono. (Photo: Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs)
Indonesia

Indonesia Condemns Israel’s Efforts to Undermine Gaza’s Ceasefire

  • Monday, 3 March 2025 - 23:17 WIB
America

US Suspends Military Aid to Ukraine

  • Tuesday, 4 March 2025 - 17:58 WIB
International

UK, France, Italy, Germany Welcome Arab Reconstruction Plan for Gaza

  • Sunday, 9 March 2025 - 17:42 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Tanks Storm Wadi Burqin in Ongoing Military Aggression

  • Monday, 10 March 2025 - 17:36 WIB
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Wafa)
Palestine

Israeli Attacks Kill Five More Palestinians in Gaza Despite Ceasefire

  • Monday, 10 March 2025 - 17:41 WIB
Pro Palestine protest in New York (photo: Palinfo)
America

Thousands Rally in NYC for Release of Columbia University Student Mahmoud Khalil

  • Tuesday, 11 March 2025 - 21:48 WIB
International

Egyptian Foreign Minister, US Envoy Discuss Gaza Reconstruction Plan

  • Thursday, 13 March 2025 - 11:57 WIB
Palestinian as a human Shield (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Officer Admits Army Uses Palestinians as Human Shields Six Times Daily in Gaza

  • 19 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us