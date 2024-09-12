Israeli Occupation Forces Continue Aggression on Tubas

Tubas, MINA – The Israeli occupation forces on Thursday continued their aggression on Tubas Governorate for the second day in a row.

According to Wafa, Israelis occupation forces are still besieging the city from all its entrances and imposing a curfew on it for about 30 hours.

The occupation forces are still deployed heavily in the neighborhoods of Tubas city, as there is a large deployment of snipers and infantry units, in addition to converting a number of buildings into military barracks.

Since yesterday, the occupation forces have also carried out raids and searche operations of several citizens’ homes in Tubas and detained nine citizens, all while detaining several other citizens and releasing them later.

Five young men were killed yesterday morning after being bombed by an Israeli drone near Al-Tawhid Mosque in Tubas city.

In conjunction with the continued siege and storming of Tubas, the occupation forces stormed Al-Far’a camp south of Tubas at midnight, where local resident Sufyan Jawad Abdul Jawad, 46, was killed.

The occupation forces also deployed snipers and infantry soldiers in the camp, and began raiding several citizens’ homes, while the occupation bulldozers caused destruction and damage to the infrastructure in the camp.

Since yesterday until now, the occupation forces have stormed the town of Tamoun several times, and carried out raids and searches of citizens’ homes, and several citizens were detained and later released.

Two young men were injured by the occupation’s bullets in the town of Tamoun during its raid yesterday, one of them was shot in the chest with live bullets and his injury was described as critical, while the other was shot in the back with live bullets.

Since the occupation began its military operation in the northern West Bank on August 28, 16 Palestinians have been killed in the Tubas Governorate, 14 were klled due to drone bombing operations, while two were killed due to direct shooting by the occupation soldiers.

The number of martyrs in the Tubas governorate since the beginning of the aggression on the Gaza Strip in October has risen to 56. (T/RE1/P2)

