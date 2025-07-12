Israel Deploys Two Additional Battalions to West Bank

Ramallah, MINA – The Israeli military announced on Friday that it is deploying two additional battalions to the occupied West Bank, following a recent situational assessment, Anadolu Agency reported.

“Based on the assessment of the situation, a decision was made to reinforce the Central Command sector with two battalions,” the military said in a statement. The term “Central Command sector” refers to the West Bank.

The military did not disclose the total number of troops currently stationed in the area, nor did it specify the exact reason for the deployment. However, it stated that operational needs across sectors are continually reviewed and adjusted accordingly.

Since the beginning of Israel’s military offensive on Gaza in October 2023, at least 996 Palestinians have been killed and over 7,000 wounded in the West Bank by Israeli forces and settlers, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

In a landmark ruling last July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. []

