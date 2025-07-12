SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israel Deploys Two Additional Battalions to West Bank

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 11 hours ago

11 hours ago

4 Views ㅤ

Ramallah, MINA – The Israeli military announced on Friday that it is deploying two additional battalions to the occupied West Bank, following a recent situational assessment, Anadolu Agency reported.

“Based on the assessment of the situation, a decision was made to reinforce the Central Command sector with two battalions,” the military said in a statement. The term “Central Command sector” refers to the West Bank.

The military did not disclose the total number of troops currently stationed in the area, nor did it specify the exact reason for the deployment. However, it stated that operational needs across sectors are continually reviewed and adjusted accordingly.

Since the beginning of Israel’s military offensive on Gaza in October 2023, at least 996 Palestinians have been killed and over 7,000 wounded in the West Bank by Israeli forces and settlers, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

Also Read: Gaza Hospitals Paralyzed by Fuel Crisis

In a landmark ruling last July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Occupation Army Deploys Two Additional Battalions to West Bank

TagCentral Command IDF Gaza West Bank escalation ICJ ruling on Israel Israel West Bank deployment Israeli military reinforcements Israeli occupation forces Israeli settler violence Palestinian casualties West Bank West Bank battalion deployment West Bank conflict 2025

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Israel Deploys Two Additional Battalions to West Bank

  • 11 hours ago
Al-Qassam Brigades attack Israeli forces in Gaza (photo: Video Grab)
Palestine

One More Soldier Killed in Gaza by Palestinian Resistance

  • Thursday, 10 July 2025 - 13:49 WIB
Palestine

Three Palestinians Killed in Violent Israeli Settler Attack East of Ramallah

  • Thursday, 26 June 2025 - 09:19 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Forces Extend Al Jazeera Office Closure in Ramallah by 60 Days

  • Saturday, 7 June 2025 - 19:55 WIB
Death Toll of Journalists in Gaza Rises (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Three Palestinian Journalists Killed in Israeli Strike on Gaza Hospital Courtyard

  • Thursday, 5 June 2025 - 23:33 WIB
Israeli Occupation Forces Fire at Diplomatic Delegation Visiting Jenin Refugee Camp (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Forces Fire at Diplomatic Delegation Visiting Jenin Refugee Camp

  • Thursday, 22 May 2025 - 07:49 WIB
Load More
Indonesia

Jambi Province Marks 10th of Muharram by Providing Aid for Orphans

  • Monday, 7 July 2025 - 13:47 WIB
Europe

Heat Wave Across Europe Causes 2,300 Deaths, Study Finds

  • Thursday, 10 July 2025 - 08:02 WIB
The-first-flight-carrying-Hajj-pilgrims-from-Indonesia-arrived-in-Madinah-as-part-of-the-kingdoms-Makkah-Road-initiative.
Indonesia

Last Batch of Indonesian Hajj Pilgrims Depart from Madinah

  • Friday, 11 July 2025 - 23:57 WIB
Tausiyah

Friday Sermon: Jews, Children of Israel, and People of the Book

  • Friday, 11 July 2025 - 17:11 WIB
Marwan Al-Sultan, the director of the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza (photo: MER-C)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrike Kills Indonesian Hospital Director and Family in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 2 July 2025 - 19:43 WIB
Indonesia

Tourism Minister to Invite Foreign Ambassadors to Iconic Pacu Jalur Boat Race

  • Friday, 11 July 2025 - 16:55 WIB
Palestine

Israel Holds 10,800 Palestinians in Detention, Rights Groups Say

  • Wednesday, 9 July 2025 - 06:19 WIB
US President Donald Trump (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Trump Approves New Weapons for Ukraine, Weighs Tougher Sanctions on Russia

  • Wednesday, 9 July 2025 - 09:32 WIB
President of the Republic of Indonesia, Prabowo Subianto, held a bilateral meeting with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on Wednesday (July 9, 2025) at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia (photo: Kemsetneg)
America

Prabowo and Lula da Silva Discuss UN Reform

  • Thursday, 10 July 2025 - 20:49 WIB
Indonesia

BNPB Focuses on Forest and Land Fires in Sumatra and Java

  • 10 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us