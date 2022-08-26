Israeli Occupation Closes Ibrahimi Mosque

Hebron, MINA – The Israeli occupation decided to close the Ibrahimi Mosque in the city of Hebron to Palestinian worshipers, and to open it completely to Israeli settlers on Thursday under the pretext of “Jewish holidays.” MINA’s Contributor in Palestine reported.

The Islamic Awqaf in Hebron said that the occupation authorities informed them to close the mosque tomorrow, under the pretext of reviving the so-called Jewish “first September holiday”.

For his part, the Director of the Islamic Awqaf of Hebron, Nidal Al-Jabari, condemned the decision of the occupation government to close the Ibrahimi Mosque, in addition to its continued prevention of the call to prayer at many times, especially the time of Maghrib prayer.

The Palestinian worshipers are also subjected to several inspections by the occupation forces before reaching the mosque to pray. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)