Israeli Occupation Arrests 11 Palestinian Citizens During Raids in West Bank

West Bank, MINA- The Israeli occupation forces arrested, at dawn on Monday, 11 Palestinian citizens during a campaign of raids in separate areas of the occupied West Bank, MINA’s Contributor in Palestine reports.

Local sources reported that the occupation forces stormed Balata refugee camp in Nablus, in the northern West Bank, and arrested the two young men, Diaa and Kamal Abu Arab, after raiding their homes.

In Ramallah, in the central West Bank, the occupation forces arrested 4 young men during separate incursions, and summoned released prisoners.

The occupation forces stormed the town of Ni’lin, west of the Ramallah, and arrested the young man, Muhammad Jamal Al-Khawaja, during a raid and search of his house.

The occupation raided the town of Birzeit and arrested the university student Abdullah al-Lulu, while the occupation forces stormed the village of Kafr Nima to the west and arrested the young man Qusay Abdo, and the young man Raed Abu Bakr in the village of Kharbatha al-Misbah.

Meanwhile, the occupation forces arrested two young men, including a freed prisoner, from Bethlehem, in the south of the occupied West Bank.

The occupation forces also arrested the freed prisoner Nour El-Din Ibrahim Al-Harimy (25 years), from the village of Harmala, and Ihab Khaled Sabah, from the town of Tekoa, after raiding and searching their homes.

For its part, the Prisoners Information Office confirmed that the occupation forces arrested several Palestinian citizens in the West Bank.

It added that the occupation forces arrested the young men, Qusai Abdo from Kafr Nima, west of Ramallah, Hamza Hani and Ahmed Qassem Kaabih from Jenin. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)