PPS: 6,170 Palestinians Arrested by Israel since October 7

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS) and the Prisoners Detainees Affairs Authority reported Sunday that Israeli occupation forces have arrested more than 6,170 Palestinians since October 7th of last year, Wafa reports.

In a joint statement, the two organizations said that, from yesterday evening until this morning, Israeli occupation forces detained at least 15 individuals in the occupied West Bank, including former prisoners.

The arrests were carried out in various governorates, including Jenin, Nablus, Ramallah, Hebron, and Jerusalem.

The operations were marked by raids, widespread intimidation, brutal assaults, and threats against the detainees and their families, the statement said. The Israeli forces also engaged in extensive acts of vandalism and destruction in the homes of the targeted individuals. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)