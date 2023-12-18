PPS: Israel Detain 46 Palestinian Journalists Since October 7th

Ramallah, MINA – The Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS) said that the Israeli occupation forces have detained 46 journalists since October 7th, WAFA reported.

The PPS added in a press statement on Monday that the occupation forces are still detaining 32 journalists, including 19 who were taken to administrative detention under the pretext of having a “secret file,” while the occupation has charged a number of others related to what it calls “incitement on social media sites.”

It pointed out that a number of journalists were subjected to incitement on pages affiliated with the Israeli occupation, and some of them were later detained, as happened with journalist Somaya Jawabreh, who was detained while she was seven months pregnant, and was released under harsh conditions targeting her journalistic work, before she was subjected to house arrest, which continues to this day.

The PPS said that the wounded detainee, journalist Moaz Amarneh, 36, from Bethlehem, faces difficult health conditions in the Megiddo prison, as a result of the systematic retaliatory measures and torture imposed by the occupation on prisoners and detainees in unprecedented manner.

It stated that journalist Amarneh, who has been administratively detained since October 16, was subjected to abuse and torture, like all detainees, and suffers from difficulty in his sight and a blurriness in his right eye.

As part of the medical crimes carried out by the occupation against prisoners and detainees, the Israeli authorities refuse to this day to allow Amarneh to have his glass eye and glasses.

Amarneh lost one of his eyes in 2019 after occupation soldiers shot him while he was doing his journalistic work.

The PPS explained that Amarna suffers from chronic diabetes, which has worsened in light of the prison administration’s implementation of the starvation policy against prisoners. He also suffers from severe bouts of pain and headaches due to the extreme cold. Since his arrest, he has not been able to change his clothes after the soldiers seized his clothes, and left him with a light jacket that does not protect him from the extreme cold.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)