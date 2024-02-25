Select Language

Latest
-405 min. agoThe Khojaly Genocide: A Crime against Humanity
-326 min. agoGaza Death Toll Rises to 29,692 as 86 More Palestinians Killed Over Last 24 Hours
-324 min. agoU.S. Activists Call for Global Day of Action in Solidarity with Gaza
-320 min. agoAl-Qassam Brigades Attack Israeli Officer in Gaza City
-181 min. agoPPS: 15 Palestinians Arrested by Israeli Forces in West Bank
Slideshow

PPS: 15 Palestinians Arrested by Israeli Forces in West Bank

Ramallah, MINA – Israeli occupation forces detained at least 15 Palestinians since yesterday evening across the occupied West Bank, including journalist Sami al-Shami, according to the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS), Wafa reports.

PPS said in a statement that the arrests took place across various West Bank governorates, including Hebron, Nablus, Jericho, Jenin, and Ramallah.

Simultaneously, the statement added, Israeli occupation forces continue to carry out widespread acts of harassment, brutal assaults, and threats against the detainees and their families. There have also been reports of extensive vandalism and destruction of homes by Israeli soldiers.

The organization reported that the total number of Palestinians arrested since October 7th of last year has reached approximately 7,225. This includes individuals arrested from their homes, at military checkpoints, those who turned themselves in under pressure, and individuals taken as hostages. (T/RE1/P2)

Also Read:  Israeli Occupation Police Arrest 400 Muslim Worshipers at Al-Qibli Mosque, Al-Aqsa

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags:
Related news