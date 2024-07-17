Israel Releases 16 Palestinians Arrested from Gaza Suffering Health Conditions

Gaza, MINA – Israeli Zionist authorities on Wednesday released 16 Palestinians, including a boy and an elderly woman, who were arrested from areas across the Gaza Strip in the course of its ground operation that has been taking place since October 27 last year, Anadolu Agency reports.

According to Anadolu correspondent, the Palestinians were released through the Israeli army’s Kissufim military post in the east of Deir al-Balah city, the central Gaza Strip

The correspondent noted that 13 of the released Palestinians were taken to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah due to their health conditions.

“When being checked by doctors, there were signs of torture on their bodies,” Anadolu correspondent added.

In the past months, the Israeli army released in batches dozens of Palestinians from Gaza, most of whom were suffering difficult health conditions along with signs of torture on their bodies.

Recently released Palestinians confirmed in their testimonies that they were subjected to torture, humiliation, and harsh interrogation during their detention.

Thousands of Palestinians were arrested by the Israeli army from different areas across the Gaza Strip but still, the Israeli authorities refused to give an exact number of the Palestinians arrested from Gaza. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)