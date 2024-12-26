Israeli Occupation Forces Kidnap 12 Palestinians in West Bank

West Bank, MINA – The Israeli occupation forces kidnapped several Palestinians in the West Bank last night and Thursday morning, Palinfo reported.

According to local sources, Israeli occupation forces raided Halhul town, north of al-Khalil, and kidnapped 12 citizens from their homes.

Israeli forces also seized two cars during its raids in Halhul.

A young citizen was taken prisoner during an Israeli raid in Surif town, northwest of al-Khalil.

Israeli occupation forces also kidnapped three young men from Arura village, northwest of Ramallah, and two brothers from Aqabat Jabr refugee camp in Jericho.

In Qalqilya, Israeli forces stormed the towns of Habla and Azzun and the villages of Izbat Salman and Baqat Hatab and carried out brutal raids on homes, with no arrests reported. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)