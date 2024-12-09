Israeli New Airstrikes on Central, Southern Gaza Strip Kill Civilians

Gaza, MINA – At least eight Palestinians were killed and several others injured on Sunday in Israeli airstrikes on the central and southern Gaza Strip.

A man and his wife were killed and six others, including their baby girl, were seriously injured when an airstrike hit the tent where they were staying in the central Gaza city of Al-Zawayda, a medical source told Anadolu Agency.

Six Palestinians were killed and several others injured when Israeli drones targeted civilian motorcycles and vehicles in the Khirbat Al-Adas area of ​​Rafah city, another medical source said.

The attacks targeted residents looking for flour in the Al-Nahal neighborhood of Khirbat Al-Adas, witnesses told Anadolu.

Israeli warplanes carried out consecutive airstrikes targeting four homes in the Al-Nasr neighborhood northeast of Rafah and the Al-Janineh neighborhood in the city, according to witnesses.​​​​​​​

Israel has been waging a genocidal war in the Gaza Strip that has killed more than 44,700 people, mostly women and children, since October 7, 2023. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)