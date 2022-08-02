Israeli Forces Suppresses an anti-Settlement March in Beit Dajan

Nablus, MINA – Dozens of Palestinian citizens were injured today, Tuesday, as a result of the Israeli occupation forces’ suppression of a march condemning the settlements in the town of Beit Dajan, east of Nablus, MINA’s Contributor in Palestine reports.

The occupation forces suppressed the demonstrators in the anti-settlement march and targeted them with rubber bullets and poison gas canisters.

The Red Crescent reported that 22 civilians were wounded by rubber bullets, and 75 suffered from suffocation with poison gas.

The Palestinian factional coordination committee in Nablus had called for participation in the weekly march against settlements and land confiscation.

The village of Beit Dajan has witnessed confrontations with the occupation forces in the lands threatened to be seized, for several months.

The West Bank and occupied Jerusalem also witnessed, during the month of July, an escalation in the resistance operations to the Israeli occupation and its settlers, and more field confrontations. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)