Israeli Forces Murder Palestinian Boy and Injure Dozens in Nablus

Nablus, MINA – A Palestinian boy was murdered and 75 people were injured, during confrontations that extended until dawn today, Wednesday, with the Israeli occupation forces in the eastern region of Nablus, MINA’s Contributor in Palestine reports.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a brief statement published at dawn today, Wednesday, “The boy, Ghaith Rafiq Yamin, 16, died succumbed to critical wounds, as he was targeted with live bullets in the head, in the area of ​​Joseph’s Tomb in Nablus.”

Most of the injuries were as a result of being targeted with rubber-coated metal bullets, and others suffered from suffocation from tear gas.

The Red Crescent said in a statement, “Two Palestinian young men were shot in the head, one of them very seriously, during the confrontations in the vicinity of Joseph’s tomb in Nablus, and they were transferred to Rafidia Hospital,” and one of them, Yamin, was later martyred.

The director of ambulance and emergency services at the Red Crescent in Nablus, Ahmed Jibril, stated that 15 people were injured with rubber-coated metal bullets, 41 others suffocated with tear gas, and a citizen was burned by a tear gas canister, and another fell during the confrontations.

He added that the occupation forces attacked the Red Crescent ambulance crew directly with gas bombs while transporting a childbirth case, which led to the crew suffocating.

He indicated that the patient was transferred to Rafidia Hospital to complete treatment.

The occupation forces stormed the eastern area in the city of Nablus, to secure the Israeli settlers’ storming of Joseph’s Tomb, which led to the outbreak of confrontations with the Palestinian citizens, and the heavy firing of bullets and tear gas canisters at them by the occupation forces. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)