Israeli Forces Detaine 40 Palestinians in Occupied West Bank, Jerusalem

Jerusalem, MINA – The Israeli occupation forces launched Thursday a campaign of raids across the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem, detaining at least 40 Palestinians after breaking into their homes, MINA Contributor in Palestine reported.

Local sources reported that the heavily armed Israeli forces broke into Hebron, Ramallah, Jerusalem, Nablus, Bethlehem, and Jenin detaining several Palestinians after raiding their houses and terrorizing their families in multiple military raids across the occupied West Bank.

In the south of the West Bank, Israeli troops invaded Hebron village of Beit Ammr and kidnapped Murshid Muhammad Awad 45-year-old, Ashraf Ali Sabarneh 40-year-old, Qassem Khaled Al-Alami 18-year-old, Sherif Zuhdi Awad 18-year-old, Muhammad Zuhdi Awad 17-year-old, Muhammad Refaat Al-Salibi 22-year-old, Qais Muhammad Abu Mariya 21-year-old, Abi Youssef Abu Mariah 17-year-old, Majd Zuhair Moqbel 18-year-old, Bassam Al-Alami, Amin Imad Aslibi, Mahdi Muhammad Murshid Awad, Jawdat Suleiman Bahr, Ahmed Youssef Alqam, Malik Walid Sabarneh, Muhammad Bassem Khamis, Bilal Al-Zaqeq along with the freed Palestinian detainee Osaid Abu Khdeir from the town of Surif.

In Ramallah, IOF arrested the Palestinian men Ahmed Fares Abu Zayed, Ali Al-Din Al-Barghouti, Alaa Al-Din Al-Barghouti, Thaer Rajab Al-Barghouti, Shadi Al-Ghaliz, Muhammad Al-Ghaliz, and Ahmed Allan after raiding and searching their homes.

In Jerusalem, the Palestinian youth Mohammed Fahmy Badwan reported that Israeli military troops invaded his home in the town of Bedouin and kidnapped him along with Ahmed Al-Haddad from the town of Anata, and Ezz Nidal Owaisat from Jabal Al-Mukabber after raiding and searching their homes.

In Nablus, Israeli occupation arrested the young Palestinian man Sultan Al-Lawz and Baraa Shaltef Tarifi after raiding their house in the Al-Makhfieh and Iraq Al-Tayeh neighborhoods northeast of the city.

In Bethlehem, the Palestinian youths Adham Jamal Farraj 25-year-old, and Nidal Abd Rabbo 42-year-old were detained by well-armed Israeli occupation forces who raided and searched their homes.

In Jenin, Israeli heavily-armed forces barged their way into the camp, broke into several houses, and kidnapped the Palestinian men Ahmed Awni Abu Al-Heija and Muhammad Khalil Suleiman after they raided and searched their homes.

IOF also arrested Palestinian youth Mahmoud Maher Turkman, brother of the Palestinian detainee Muhammad Turkman who succumbed to his wounds under Israeli detention, after raiding his family’s house in the village of Al-Jiftlik, north Jericho.

In a related incident, the Israeli occupation Navy arrested five Palestinian fishermen from Gaza in the Sudanese sea they were identified as Ahmed Muhammad Al-Hassi, Abdul-Malik Muhammad Al-Hassi, Muhannad Muhammad Al-Hassi, Faris Murad Al-Hassi, and Mahmoud Muhammad Al-Hassi.

Palestinian towns and villages in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem have recently seen increased near-daily military raids and violations by Israeli forces.

There are 4700 Palestinian detainees in Israeli jails illegally held by Israeli occupation including 30 women and 400 children. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)