Israeli Forces Begin to Expand Illegal Settlement Roads in the West Bank (photo special)

Bethlhem, MINA – Israeli forces since Sunday (June 21) began to expand the road connecting the two illegal Israeli settlements in the Gush Atzion block, Nahalin District, occupied West Bank.

Mayor Nahalin, Hani Fnoun, told WAFA that the 2 kilometer long and 10 meter wide road would annex around 3,000 dunum of land owned by Palestinians.

Fnoun continued Israeli settlers exploited the coronavirus issue by stealing hundreds of Palestinian land in the city of Nahalin.

In addition, ahead of the annexation of Israeli Forces kidnapping Palestinian youths in various parts of the occupied West Bank.

Local sources said Israeli troops since Friday night, abducted Ali Abu Saleh from the village of Arrabah, southwest of the town of Jenin in the northern West Bank.

Then in Qabatya, south of Jenin, Israeli troops in disguise captured an unknown Palestinian man.

While another Palestinian civilian in the city was detained when he was summoned by Israeli forces to be investigated. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)