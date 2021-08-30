Israeli Forces Attack Two Palestinian Schools

Bethlehem, MINA – The Israeli occupation forces stormed two schools in the village of Al-Khader, south of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, according to local sources.

Ahmad Salah, a local activist, told WAFA soldiers stormed two schools, firing tear gas canisters and stun grenades inside the courtyard, scaring schoolchildren.

No injuries were reported.

He said students from one of the schools were evacuated for their safety after the Israeli army withdrew. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)