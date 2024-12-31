Israeli Forces Attack Director of Ibrahimi Mosque 

Hebron, MINA – Israeli occupation forces attacked the Director of Ibrahimi Mosque, Sheikh Moataz Abu Sneineh, as he was passing through a military checkpoint on his way to the mosque located in Hebron, southern West Bank, on Monday.

Abu Sneineh reported in a press interview, “The occupation soldiers detained me at one of the inspection gates as I was heading to my work at the mosque, demanding to check my identity, conduct a search, and undress me,” Quds Press reported.

He added, “Five soldiers at the checkpoint took me to a closed room after I refused to undress and be searched, and they brutally attacked and humiliated me for more than ten minutes.”

He further mentioned that the Zionist soldiers allowed him to enter Ibrahimi Mosque after the beating.

The soldiers also prevented ambulance crews from crossing to provide him with medical care.

He explained that the attack on the mosque director was an unprecedented incident.

He noted that he had worked at Ibrahimi Mosque for over ten years and entered it daily, and the soldiers at the checkpoint near the mosque were well-acquainted with him.

Abu Sneineh added that the occupation forces have intensified their violations against Ibrahimi Mosque and its worshippers.

Since October 7, 2023, the occupation forces have closed the mosque’s entrances, allowing only one entrance to remain open, amidst strict security measures and daily humiliating checks on the mosque’s worshippers.

He continued, “Throughout this year, the occupation closed Ibrahimi Mosque for 13 days to worshippers, while it remained fully open to Jewish settlers, which constitutes a violation of the Hebron Agreement, which stipulates that the entire mosque be open for ten days a year to settlers and an additional ten days to Muslims.” (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)