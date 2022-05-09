Israeli Evil Tactics to Seize Al-Aqsa Mosque

Jakarta, MINA – Eko Hartono, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Indonesia (Watapri) for the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) said that Israel’s tactics to control Muslim areas and places of worship in Palestine, especially the Aqsa Mosque, are slowly, gradually, and systematicy.

According to Eko, who is also the Indonesian Consul General in Jeddah, this tactic has been used at the Ibrahimi Mosque, Hebron.

First of all, he said, is that the Zionists tried to be allowed into the mosque compound, then asked to pray or worship.

“Praying certainly means not going outside, but entering the mosque,” Ambassador Eko said in an exclusive interview with the MINA News Agency Reporters Team virtually on Monday.

After being allowed to pray in the mosque, said Eko, the longer the Israeli Jewish congregation will increase, so that it will be used as an excuse to share worship time with Muslims.

“Because (Israel) is the ruler there, as a result there is a division of time, even the time (of worship) for Muslims is getting less and less, over time they are expelled,” said Eko.

“Well, this is what we are worried about, and this will be implemented by Israel at the Al-Aqsa Mosque and this effort has been carried out for a long time by Israel,” he added.

For this reason, Eko asked the international community not to be silent about the crime, lest the Al-Aqsa Mosque be controlled by Israel.

“With the omission of the international community, Israel’s efforts will continue and will fight for it tenaciously,” he said.

So to prevent this, at the initiative of Indonesia, the OIC held an extraordinary meeting at the Permanent Representative level in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia to discuss the escalation of the conflict and the brutal attack by the Israeli occupation forces against the Al-Aqsa Mosque this Ramadan.

Ambassador Eko said the results of the meeting, among others, were that the Palestinian struggle must remain the main agenda of resolving problems in the Middle East and Al-Aqsa is a red line for Palestinian issue.

“Hopefully with this affirmation, Israel will be more aware that the international community also continues to monitor their movements to control the Aqsa Mosque,” he stressed. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)