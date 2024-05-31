Israeli Drone Attack on Jabalia Refugee Camp Causes Several Casualties

Palestinians, carrying their personal belongings with them, migrate to the areas where they consider as a safe after the Israeli army targeted tents in Al-Mawasi, previously declared as a "safe zone" by Israel, in the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza, where forcibly displaced Palestinians are located on May 28, 2024. (Photo: Anadolu Agency)

Gaza, MINA – An Israeli drone attack on a school sheltering displaced people in the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip on Thursday resulted in several casualties, according to reports.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that Israeli drones targeted people seeking shelter in the “Falesteen (Palestine) School” in Jabalia after the Israeli army withdrew from parts of the camp, leaving behind casualties.

The number of casualties is yet to be confirmed by the health authorities in Gaza.

Meanwhile, a local emergency committee in northern Gaza urged people not to return to their homes and areas in the camp under the current situation.

It added that the Israeli army’s drones – known as quadcopters – opened fire on people returning to the camp.

On May 12, the Israeli army started a major ground operation in the camp forcing thousands to flee their areas towards western Gaza City. The camp also witnessed fierce clashes with Palestinian resistance groups.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7 last year, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire in the enclave.

More than 36,224 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, mostly women and children, and over 81,700 injured, according to local health authorities. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)