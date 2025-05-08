Al-Qassam Releases Footage of Deadly Ambush on Israeli Forces in Rafah

Gaza, MINA – Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, has released new footage documenting a lethal ambush against Israeli forces in Rafah, southern Gaza, marking a significant escalation in ongoing resistance operations, Palestine Chronicle reported.

The operation, codenamed “Gates of Hell,” was carried out on May 3 near Al-Zahraa Mosque in the Al-Junaynah neighborhood. According to the video, Al-Qassam fighters emerged from a booby-trapped tunnel, engaging Israeli troops at close range with heavy gunfire and anti-armor weapons.

The footage captured Israeli forces’ attempts to secure the area, including the use of drones and dogs, before approaching the tunnel, only for the opening to be detonated, resulting in casualties. The video also documented Al-Qassam targeting an Israeli tank and bulldozer with Al-Yassin 105 shells.

Al-Qassam announced the deaths of Israeli officer Noam Rafid and soldier Yehieli Sarour from the elite Yahalom unit. The group emphasized its commitment to defending Palestinian land and people amid ongoing Israeli military operations.

The Israeli army has acknowledged the loss of at least six soldiers since March 18, reflecting the intensifying clashes across the Gaza Strip. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

