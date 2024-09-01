Israeli Airstrike in Jabalia Kills Three Palestinians

Gaza, MINA – Three Palestinian civilians were killed on Saturday night in an Israeli airstrike targeting a residential building in the Tawba area of the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, Wafa reports.

According to local sources, Israeli warplanes targeted the home of the Hanzal family. The attack resulted in the murder of the three civilians and left several others injured.

Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7, 2023, killing at least 40,691 Palestinians and injuring over 94,060 others.

Moreover, at least 10,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)