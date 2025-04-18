Israeli Renewed Aggression on Gaza Enters 32nd Day, Killing Civilians

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation forces continued their intense military offensive on the Gaza Strip for the 32nd consecutive day, following the collapse of a ceasefire agreement by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Palestine Information Center reported.

The assault continues with full political and military backing from the United States and widespread international silence and inaction.

Field reports indicate that the Israeli military has launched dozens of airstrikes and demolition operations, targeting residential homes across the region.

These attacks occur as famine conditions worsen due to strict restrictions on the entry of essential food supplies, in place since early March, severely affecting the civilian population.

Medical sources have confirmed that at least 22 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli air raids since dawn.

In Khuza’a, the body of Medhat Abdel-Majid Qudeih was recovered from beneath the rubble of his home five days after it was bombed. Three members of his family remain trapped under the debris.

Elsewhere, Israeli forces opened fire east of Al-Qarara, near Khan Yunis. In Bani Suheila, east of Khan Yunis, a strike on the Baraka family home killed ten Palestinians and injured 18 others.

In Rafah, successive demolitions targeted residential buildings across several neighborhoods. In the north, an Israeli airstrike on a house in Tel al-Zaatar, located in the Jabalia refugee camp, killed eleven people.

Additionally, one person was killed and several others were injured in a drone strike on the Khan Yunis refugee camp in southern Gaza. []

